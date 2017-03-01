Santa Barbara Falls to Defending Champion Loyola in Four Sets

Santa Barbara High lost in four sets against boys volleyball powerhouse Loyola on Saturday in Los Angeles, 25-11, 25-12, 21-25, 25-16. "After losing only three players from last year's CIF Division 1 championship team, Loyola came out strong and definitely has the potential to compete for the CIF title again this season," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said.

