Santa Barbara City Council Creates Task Force to Explore Tenant Protection Measures
More than 200 people attend Tuesday night's meeting on mandatory leases, just-cause evictions and safety inspections for rental buildings Wearing blue to show support for renters' rights, more than 50 tenants and advocates gathered before Tuesday's Santa Barbara City Council meeting to call for regulations protecting working-class immigrant residents from being forced out by rising rents. More than 200 Santa Barbara property owners, landlords and tenants overflowed City Hall Tuesday evening to speak publicly about strategies for residential tenant protection measures.
