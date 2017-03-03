Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra To Perform Woodwind Masterworks, 3/21

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama, will perform a compelling program of woodwind masterworks by Stravinsky, Kurt Weill , and other notable composers at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, March 21. Featuring Poulenc's charming, dance-based Suite franaise , Stravinsky's Russian-folk-infused Symphonies of Wind Instruments , Weill's famed "Kleine Dreigroschenmusik" Suite from The Threepenny Opera , and Sacred Women , a sinuous work by contemporary artist Jeff Scott A French horn player of considerable accomplishment, Mr. Scott is perhaps best known as a founding member of the adventurous, Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds, whose dynamic performances The Washington Post has described as "exuding a sultry sophistication."

