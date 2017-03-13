Santa Barbara Airport Commissioners H...

Santa Barbara Airport Commissioners Hope 3rd Time Is Charm for Terminal Solar Project

Read more: Noozhawk

Santa Barbara's Airport Commission this week unanimously recommended to the City Council that it approve a 20-year power purchase agreement with Endelos Energy Inc. to develop, own and operate solar panels that are expected to power three-quarters of the airport terminal's electrical load If the third attempt goes as planned, the Santa Barbara Airport 's terminal could be powered mostly by solar energy starting in late 2018. Santa Barbara's Airport Commission this week unanimously recommended to the City Council that it approve a 20-year power purchase agreement with Endelos Energy Inc. to develop, own and operate solar panels that are expected to power three-quarters of the airport terminal's electrical load.

Santa Barbara, CA

