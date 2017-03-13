Retail-Office Buildings Planned for S...

Retail-Office Buildings Planned for Site of Old Greyhound Station

Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

The path has been cleared for two new retail and office buildings planned for the site of the former Greyhound bus depot on the corner of Carrillo and Chapala streets. The old brick and stucco depot - boarded up in 2012 after its services were relocated to the downtown train station - had become a magnet for graffiti and vandalism and was demolished late last month.

Santa Barbara, CA

