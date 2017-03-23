Repeal and Replace Vote Put on Ice
Santa Barbara Congressmember Salud Carbajal made yet another statement from the House floor denouncing the Republicans' health-care bill, but he never got a chance to vote against it. That's because President Donald Trump and House Republican leader Paul Ryan failed to quell opposition from two key factions of the Republican Party and lacked the votes necessary to get the bill - much reviled by an uncommonly united Democratic Party and opposed by every major health-care trade association muster - passed by the House of Representatives.
