Rancheros Visitadores Ride to Support Breast Cancer Programs

Wrangle up the family, wear pink and join more than 750 Rancheros Visitadores on horseback as they parade in pink through downtown Solvang to Old Mission Santa Ins to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. The Rancheros Visitadores from 37 states and six countries will convene at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, to ride on horses and in carriages along Alisal Road.

