Rancheros Visitadores Ride to Support Breast Cancer Programs
Wrangle up the family, wear pink and join more than 750 Rancheros Visitadores on horseback as they parade in pink through downtown Solvang to Old Mission Santa Ins to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. The Rancheros Visitadores from 37 states and six countries will convene at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, to ride on horses and in carriages along Alisal Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC