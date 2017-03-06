Public's Help Sought in Finding Suspect in Auto Theft, Credit-Card Fraud
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft and credit card fraud. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle theft in Goleta and credit card fraud in Santa Barbara.
