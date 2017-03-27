Preston Gomersall Captures Goleta City Golf Championship
Preston Gomersall had a great start to his spring break from Santa Barbara High, winning the 36-hole Goleta City Championship at Glen Annie Golf Club on Sunday. Gomersall, 16, a junior and a member of the Dons' golf team, went wire-to-wire to take the championship flight.
