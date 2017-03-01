Preparedness on All Levels Is Crucial...

Preparedness on All Levels Is Crucial During Major Disasters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Agencies in Santa Barbara County are ready for 'Big One' or other calamities, but individuals should be ready to take care of themselves The Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara was severely damaged by the 1925 earthquake. Local officials say they believe Santa Barbara County is prepared for a major disaster, but urge members of the community to be ready to take care of themselves for at least several days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Fri Susan 3
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 1 caffeine 98
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Feb 27 spytheweb 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16) Feb 18 Patriot 3
How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara Feb 17 howefortunate 1
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Feb 4 Smile 2
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC