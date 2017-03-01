Preparedness on All Levels Is Crucial During Major Disasters
Agencies in Santa Barbara County are ready for 'Big One' or other calamities, but individuals should be ready to take care of themselves The Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara was severely damaged by the 1925 earthquake. Local officials say they believe Santa Barbara County is prepared for a major disaster, but urge members of the community to be ready to take care of themselves for at least several days.
