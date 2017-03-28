Pianist Lilya Zilberstein To Perform Grieg Piano Concerto With Santa Barbara Symphony, 4/15-16
Internationally renowned pianist Lilya Zilberstein will perform Edvard Grieg's dramatic and fiercely compelling Piano Concerto in A Minor with the Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor Christian Arming, at the Granada Theatre on April 15 and 16. Also featuring Festina lente by contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Prt, as well as Jean Sibelius' majestic Symphony No. 5, the concerts will take place at 8 pm on Saturday, April 15, and at 3 pm on Sunday, April 16. Tickets are now available.
