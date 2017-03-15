Pentland invests in Santa Barbara sho...

Pentland invests in Santa Barbara shoe designer SeaVees

12 hrs ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

United Kingdom-based Pentland Brands Limited announced an investment in Santa Barbara shoe designer SeaVees for an undisclosed amount March 15. The deal will help SeaVees, a brand established in the 1960s and relaunched in 2010, grow domestically and internationally, said SeaVees CEO Steven Tiller. "Our portfolio development program looks for high potential, high growth brands, so SeaVees is a great addition to our portfolio of footwear brands," Chirag Patel, Pentland global strategy director, said in the release, adding that the company has "a strong track record of investing in brands in the long-term."

Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Santa Barbara, CA

