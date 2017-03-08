Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Amtrak Passenger Train in Montecito
A pedestrian in Montecito was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department . Around 1:30 p.m., a northbound train struck a young man who was walking northbound along the railroad tracks near Fernald Point Lane in Montecito, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Spotted Wee
|623
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 6
|Deport Health
|1
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC