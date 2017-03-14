Pamela Johnston Joins the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors
Pamela Johnston, a digital technology executive who has held senior leadership positions at a succession of high-profile firms throughout the United States and abroad, has been elected to the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors. Ms. Johnston simultaneously earned undergraduate degrees in music and mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School.
