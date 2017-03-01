Pair Accused of Assaulting Santa Barb...

Pair Accused of Assaulting Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy After Hit-and-Run Crash

Two Santa Barbara men are facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash and assaulting a law enforcement officer on Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office . Jared Ashton, 34, and Micah Wroten, 25, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest with force and violence, as well as charges related to a DUI hit-and-run, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

