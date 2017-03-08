Paige Hauschild Named Channel League Water Polo MVP

Paige Hauschild, who San Marcos to undefeated Channel League season and the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 final, has been named the Channel League's Most Valuable Player for girls water polo. The USC-bound Hauschild was a force at both ends of the pool for the Royals, who won the league title all four years she played on the varsity team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.