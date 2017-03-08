Paige Hauschild Named Channel League Water Polo MVP
Paige Hauschild, who San Marcos to undefeated Channel League season and the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 final, has been named the Channel League's Most Valuable Player for girls water polo. The USC-bound Hauschild was a force at both ends of the pool for the Royals, who won the league title all four years she played on the varsity team.
