Opera Santa Barbara's Season Finale: Puccini's 'La Rondine'

Opera Santa Barbara will conclude its 23rd season with the company's premiere production of Giacomo Puccini's poignant operetta La Rondine . Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Puccini's lone operetta, which debuted in the shadow of World War I following a fitful creative process, relates the bittersweet tale of a jaded Parisian courtesan who longs for genuine love with a younger man.

