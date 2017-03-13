Not a Fan of the VBAC Ban
Given the attacks on women's health-care services currently being waged in our country, there is no better time to reopen public awareness and conversation around an issue that has been affecting for far too long a woman's access to the highest quality maternal care. In Santa Barbara, there's a de facto ban on vaginal birth after cesarean, or Maternity services are so important to all families, and our health-care system is letting us down.
Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
