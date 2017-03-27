No Limits
Arts Mentorship Program is hosting NO LIMITS on April 15, 22, 29, & 30. NO LIMITS is a free youth dance workshop open to all youth ages 7-18 in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area. Inclusion Class for children ages 8-17 focuses on rhythm, dance, and movement for children with special needs.
