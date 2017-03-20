New Santa Barbara Roundabout Almost Finished at Las Positas Road, Cliff Drive Intersection
Crews are configuring the final pieces on the new roundabout at a Santa Barbara intersection that sees about 18,000 vehicles a day. The single-lane roundabout at Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive is expected to ease congestion and and be finished in late April.
