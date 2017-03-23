New Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Se...

New Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Set to Open in September

Construction is underway on the new Cancer Center of Santa Barbara , a $53-million facility designed to provide cutting-edge technology for targeting and treating cancer. The 54,000-square-foot building on West Pueblo will be a single location where patients can access all aspects of multidisciplinary care.

