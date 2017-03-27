MTD Soliciting Input on Changes
Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will hold a series of public meetings in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Isla Vista to present proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August 2017. The public is invited to attend any of the meetings and provide feedback on the proposals or suggest other service improvements for consideration as funding becomes available.
