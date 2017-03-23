Mortage Loan Officer Recognized for Her Service
Kelly Marsh, manager of the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage, has received certificates of recognition from the offices of State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and the city of Santa Barbara in honor of her 20-year anniversary as a licensed loan originator. Marsh was recognized for her work in helping thousands of families realize the dream of homeownership.
