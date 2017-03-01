Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch back on market for $67M
The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|Susan
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|caffeine
|98
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC