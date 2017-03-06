Man Injured After Accidental Santa Barbara Structure Fire
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire above Pats Liquor in the 400 block of North Milpas St. at approximately 9:07 a.m. Monday morning. Three fire engines, 1 Truck Company and a Battalion Chief arrived on scene to find light smoke visible from the residence above the business.
