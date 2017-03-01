Lester R. Ford Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1927-2017
He was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Houston, Texas, to Lester R. Ford, Sr., and Marguerite Eleanor Ford .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Susan
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|caffeine
|98
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC