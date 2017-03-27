Kick Up Heels at Community Action Commission's 50th

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County is holding a birthday party and the community is invited to celebrate 50 years of CAC serving Santa Barbara County families. The Decades Dance Party is 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott's Figueroa Ballroom, 555 McMurray Road, Buellton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.