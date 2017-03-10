Jury Finds Orcutt Rap Artist Not Guilty Of Threatening Sexual Assault Victim
After nearly four hours of deliberations, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury on Thursday found an Orcutt rap artist not guilty of threatening a sexual assault victim through lyrics of a song he wrote and distributed online. Anthony Ray Murillo, 23, was charged in connection with lyrics of a song, "Moment for Life Remix," in which he named two teenage sexual assault victims, referred to them by derogatory terms and used profanity.
