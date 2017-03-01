Junior League Initiative to Be Unveil...

Junior League Initiative to Be Unveiled at Gala

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will host its 9th Annual Spring Gala - Old Spanish Nights on Saturday, March 11, at the Four Seasons Coral Casino. The gala is the highlight event of the year for JLSB, and 100 percent of funds raised will support the nonprofit organization's mission.

