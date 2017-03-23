Julia Danalevich of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Named Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Clubs Coastal Area Council - which serves Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Kern counties - held its eighth annual Pacific Region Youth of the Year competition on Thursday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion in Santa Barbara. The program promotes and celebrates club members' services to club, community and family; academic performance; life goals, poise and public speaking ability.
