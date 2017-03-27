Judy Foreman: For Nini Seaman, Girls ...

Judy Foreman: For Nini Seaman, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Has Been a Cause for Effect

Key volunteer to be recognized as Woman of Inspiration for community service, commitment to helping prepare young women for lifetime of opportunities Nini Seaman, center, has done it all for Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria. The artist, parent volunteer and former board member is being honored next month with a Women of Inspiration Award at the annual luncheon she has long chaired.

