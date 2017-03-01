Judge Rules in Favor of Goleta Water District
The war over water between Dick Wolf, television producer and owner of Slippery Rock Ranch, and the Goleta Water District is about to come to an end with a recent courtroom ruling in favor of the district, the Los Angeles Times reports. Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge James Herman ruled in a 30-page decision, that the district has rights to water trapped in bedrock formations underneath the ranch's property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|8 hr
|Susan
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|caffeine
|98
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC