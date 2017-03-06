Jerry West to be Keynote Speaker at S...

Jerry West to be Keynote Speaker at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table's March Madness Event

13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is excited to welcome Jerry West as the featured speaker for this year's Prelude to March Madness event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Cabrillo Pavilion , 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Prelude to March Madness, sponsored by WFG Title Company of California and American Riviera Bank , begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and beverages. The program starts at 6 p.m. and features a panel discussion with West led by Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal and other local sports media figures, and a bracket breakdown of the upcoming Men's and Women's NCAA tournaments, brackets and key matchups.

