Jerry West to be Keynote Speaker at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table's March Madness Event
The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is excited to welcome Jerry West as the featured speaker for this year's Prelude to March Madness event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Cabrillo Pavilion , 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Prelude to March Madness, sponsored by WFG Title Company of California and American Riviera Bank , begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and beverages. The program starts at 6 p.m. and features a panel discussion with West led by Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal and other local sports media figures, and a bracket breakdown of the upcoming Men's and Women's NCAA tournaments, brackets and key matchups.
