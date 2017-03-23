Inside Ellen DeGeneres' stunning $45 million home designed to invoke 17th century Italy
Ellen DeGeneres has given fans a peek inside her magical $45 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, after putting the property up for sale this week. The breathtakingly beautiful Tuscan style estate, where Ellen lives with wife Portia de Rossi, boasts six bedrooms, nine fireplaces, two swimming pools and multiple libraries, and has panoramic views across the ocean and mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC