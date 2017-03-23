Inside Ellen DeGeneres' stunning $45 million home designed to invoke 17th century Italy

Ellen DeGeneres has given fans a peek inside her magical $45 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, after putting the property up for sale this week. The breathtakingly beautiful Tuscan style estate, where Ellen lives with wife Portia de Rossi, boasts six bedrooms, nine fireplaces, two swimming pools and multiple libraries, and has panoramic views across the ocean and mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.