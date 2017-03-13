Implementing Santa Barbara's Oversized Vehicle Parking Ban is Likely Months Away
Although an oversized-vehicle parking ordinance was adopted in Santa Barbara five months ago, the debate continues over RV parking. The City Council this week received an update on its ad-hoc stakeholder committee's work to round up parking spaces in private lots throughout the city for RV dwellers who may soon be banned from parking on city streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
