IdeaWork Studios Wins Four American Advertising Awards

13 hrs ago

Santa Barbara-based branding and interactive agency IdeaWork Studios was recognized four times at the 2017 American Advertising Awards Coastal California Competition, held recently in Santa Barbara. IdeaWork, interactive and branding specialists for the hospitality industry, won two Gold awards for its work for Michelin-starred chef, Daniel Boulud, including the design and development of his corporate website, Daniel Boulud.

