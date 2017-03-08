Hundreds Step Out for Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer
Participants in the 17th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer cross the finish line at Santa Barbara's Chase Palm Park on Saturday. The event aimed to raise $75,000 to benefit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic breast cancer research, genetic counseling and patient navigation.
