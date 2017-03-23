Hundreds Join Santa Barbara Rally and March for Equal Rights Amendment
With fists and signs in the air, an estimated 250 people converged on Santa Barbara's De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday afternoon, calling for equality for all and encouraging politicians to do their part in getting the Equal Rights Amendment added to the Constitution . The downtown plaza was filled with handmade posters reading "Girls just want to have equal rights," "Respect us" and "ERA now!" Some in the crowd wore floppy pink "pussyhats" with cat ears that have become a symbol of resistance to President Donald Trump .
