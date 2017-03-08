Hundreds Gather for A Day Without a W...

Hundreds Gather for A Day Without a Woman Rally

Hundreds of women, and the occasional male, filled De La Guerra Plaza Wednesday afternoon in varying shades of red clothing to honor International Women's Day and bring awareness to "A Day Without A Woman" movement. International Women's Day was first held in New York in 1909 and in 1917 a group of Russian women textile workers demonstrated as part of the Russian Revolution.

