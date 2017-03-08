Hope School District Education Foundation Seeks Community Support to Help with Budget Shortfall
As Santa Barbara's Hope School District battles budget deficits, an all-volunteer education foundation is looking for philanthropic support to help fill in the fiscal gaps. The district held a town hall meeting Monday night, and leaders discussed how Hope School District Education Foundation contributions can help the district's finances in light of rising costs, reduced state funding and increased government mandates.
