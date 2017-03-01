Hit-and-run suspects beat up Santa Barbara sheriff's deputy
Two men who were allegedly involved in a DUI hit-and-run beat up a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy who tried to arrest them early Wednesday morning. The suspects sent the deputy to the emergency room with head and back injuries, as well as a bite on his hand, according to the sheriff's office.
