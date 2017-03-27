High Winds Preceding Week of Sunny Weather in Santa Barbara County
The National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a high-wind warning Monday that goes into effect at 3 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. In the mountainous areas of the county including the Santa Ynez range, winds are expected to blow between 25 and 40 mph, with gusts hitting 65 mph in the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Sun
|Rincon805
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC