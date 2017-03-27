High Winds Preceding Week of Sunny Weather in Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a high-wind warning Monday that goes into effect at 3 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. In the mountainous areas of the county including the Santa Ynez range, winds are expected to blow between 25 and 40 mph, with gusts hitting 65 mph in the evening.

