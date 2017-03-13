Hannah A. (Simms) Thomas
Hannah, daughter of King David and Beatrice Simms, moved to Santa Barbara in 1944 and graduated from Santa Barbara High School, Class of 1947. She worked as an LVN at Cottage Hospital for over 30 years, with the majority of her service in Labor and Delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|8 hr
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC