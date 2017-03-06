Grizzly Named Tiny a Big Hit With Roo...

Grizzly Named Tiny a Big Hit With Roosevelt Pupils

14 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Kids wearing PJs, with stuffed animals in tow, listen to story-telling bear as part of Read Across America event Tiny and friends Condor and Turtle from the Santa Barbara Zoo spend time with students at Roosevelt School. The Santa Barbara Zoo's 8-foot-tall grizzly bear, Tiny, along with his friends Condor and Turtle, were guest readers recently at Roosevelt Elementary School in Santa Barbara as part of Read Across America.

