Grandparent Portraits Link Young Artists to Roots

More than 150 portraits of grandparents in a variety of media will be displayed April 229 in the downtown Santa Barbara Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. The works were selected from 400-plus submissions from most of the local public junior and senior high school art classes to be part of the fourth biennial Grandparent Portrait Show, sponsored by the Student Art Fund. Under the guidance of their art teachers, young artists created portraits for consideration in media ranging from paintings in watercolors or acrylics, to drawings in ink, pencil or charcoal; photography; collages; mixed media; and clay sculptures.

