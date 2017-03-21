Goleta City Council Supports Proposal...

Goleta City Council Supports Proposal to Implement District Elections in 2022

Instead of making a quick switch to district elections, the city of Goleta is taking a slower approach after a new proposal from the residents who sent a letter alleging the at-large system violates the California Voting Rights Act. Lindsay Rojas and Hector Mendez, members of the Goleta District Elections Committee, sent a Feb. 6 letter that alleged there was racially polarized voting, and the City Attorney's Office was prepared to recommend that the City Council make the transition for the November 2018 election , mostly to avoid a costly legal fight.

