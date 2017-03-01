Go Red Campaign Targets Heart Disease in Women
The American Heart Association hosted its annual Santa Barbara Go Red For Women Luncheon with the goal of raising awareness about the risk of cardiovascular disease among women. The luncheon included a health expo and program at Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort.
