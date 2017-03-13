Give thanks for oak and grape at the Hitching Post II in Santa Barbara wine country
Why : There's no better place to plot your Santa Barbara wine country adventure and -- if you're a carnivore -- sample steaks cooked Santa Maria style, over oak. What: If you've seen the 2004 movie "Sideways," you might recognize this spot, a Buellton fixture since 1986.
