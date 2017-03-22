Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Concert to Key In on Piano

The next free concert presented by the Santa Barbara Music Club will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday in the familiar, acoustically vibrant Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library . Music Club president Eric Valinsky is both a composer and a virtuoso pianist , and the afternoon's music will commence with Valinsky serving in both capacities, performing his own Diamond Sonata , followed by UCSB doctoral candidate and pianist Leslie Cain playing Wolfgang Mozart's Piano Sonata No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.