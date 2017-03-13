Five People Injured in Crash on Highway 101 Near Buellton
When the driver lost control, the southbound vehicle went across all the lanes and landed off the northbound side of the highway, according to emergency dispatch reports. The vehicle went down an embankment and ended up on its wheels on private property.
